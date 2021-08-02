Charlotte Kathleen Novack, Rockwood

Charlotte Kathleen Novack, age 77, of Rockwood passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1944, in San Diego, California, and moved to the Pine Orchard community of Morgan County in 1995 with her husband, Dan. Charlotte was an animal enthusiast and had a great passion for dogs and horses. She enjoyed practicing and demonstrating art as an Artist. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe Ralph & Anna Marie Boettcher Nix; brother, Joseph Ralph Nix; and sister, Anne Lorraine Beacock.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 49 years​​

Daniel Anthony Novack, Jr., of Rockwood

Children​​​

Lawrence Thomas Pickard, Jr., & wife, Kim of Little Rock. AR

​​​​Christina Diane Mitchell & husband, Michael of Tunnel Hill, GA

​​​​Scott Michael Pickard & wife, Juliene of Temecula, CA

​​​​Daniel Joseph Novack & wife, Shari of Kingston

Grandchildren​​​

Zoe, Braxton, Daria, Samantha, Skylar, Daniel L., and Steven

Several extended family members and friends



Charlotte was cremated at her request and no public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to your favorite animal shelter, in Charlotte’s memory. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

