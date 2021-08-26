Cecil Ray Jenkins, Kingston

Cecil Ray Jenkins age 75 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home. He served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne 1967-1969 and was of the Baptist Faith

Preceded in death by parents, James and Ruth Jenkins
Brother, Larry Jenkins

Survived by wife, Vickie Poland Jenkins of Harriman
Daughter, Shanda and Mark Martin of Kingston
Sons, Brian R. Jenkins and Jeff Roberts both of Kingston
Sister, Lisa and Ron Farrell of Indiana
Brother, Eddie Jenkins of Florida
Seven grandchildren

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Saturday, August 28, 2021, at New Midway Baptist Church with Reverend Rod Garrett officiating. Memorial Service at 12:00 noon.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Jenkins Family.

