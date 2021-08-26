Cecil Ray Jenkins, Kingston

Cecil Ray Jenkins age 75 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home. He served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne 1967-1969 and was of the Baptist Faith

Preceded in death by parents, James and Ruth Jenkins

Brother, Larry Jenkins

Survived by wife, Vickie Poland Jenkins of Harriman

Daughter, Shanda and Mark Martin of Kingston

Sons, Brian R. Jenkins and Jeff Roberts both of Kingston

Sister, Lisa and Ron Farrell of Indiana

Brother, Eddie Jenkins of Florida

Seven grandchildren

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Saturday, August 28, 2021, at New Midway Baptist Church with Reverend Rod Garrett officiating. Memorial Service at 12:00 noon.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Jenkins Family.

