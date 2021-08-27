Carolyn Sue Grant, Rockwood

Carolyn Sue Grant, age 75 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was born on February 10, 1946, in Cumberland County, Tennessee. She met her Soulmate, the love of her life, Arthur, later in life and blended her family seamlessly. She was a member of Mt. Vernal Baptist Church in Westel. She enjoyed gardening and conversations on the phone with her family, but her greatest joy was when her big blended family gathered around her. She was lovingly known as Granny Grunt. She spent her final days telling everyone that she loved them and smiling at the sound of her husband’s voice. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude & Lilly Golliher; Daughters, Carla Dean Sexton & Misty Gail Clower; Sons-in-law, Mike Sexton & John D. Cofer; Brothers, Onnis Golliher and his wife, Gail, Roger Golliher, Gary Golliher and his wife, Shelly & Freddy Wilkey; Her sister, Opal Loden; Grandchildren, Dalton Thomas Grant & Mistie Rose Cofer; and Nephew, Daryl Davis.

She is survived by:

Husband: Arthur T. Grant, Jr.

Daughters: Sharon (John) Cofer

Marla (Wesley) Hale

Son: Tommy (Mescal) Grant

Son-in-law: Charles “Chuck” Clower

Sisters: Billy Jean Davis & Doris Ann Wilkey Settles

Brother: Terry Golliher

Grandchildren: Jamie (Pat) Gibson, Cari (Nick) Voiles, Jonathan Cofer, Michael Boles,

Joshua (Shila) Sexton, Justin Sexton, Marly Sexton, Victoria Grant, Eli Grant, Kaleb Grant & Jakeb Clower.

Great-Grandchildren: Carlee Voiles, Kaelyn Voiles, Adyson Guy, Mylie wicks, Case Voiles,

Brooklyn Sexton, Easton Lane, & Kyzer Sexton.

Brother-in-law: David Loden

Sisters-in-law: Ruth Golliher

Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Visitation for Carolyn Sue Grant will be held in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee on August 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Mike Nelson officiating. Flowers and donations may be sent to Evans Mortuary in memory of Carolyn S. Grant. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Carolyn Sue Grant.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

