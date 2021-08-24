Carl Franklin Brooks, Harriman

Carl Franklin Brooks, age 86 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on September 17th, 1934, in Harriman. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He loved woodworking, making what-nots, and fishing. He is preceded in death by his wife: Chicken Brooks; Infant Son: Brian Brooks; Parents: Thomas Floyd Brooks and Birdie Dowell Brooks; Sisters: Grace Smith, Louise Parhamn, and Lyda Mae Parhamn; Brothers: Dale Brooks and Ralph Brooks. He is survived by:

Daughter: Carla Turpin (Joe) of Harriman, TN

Son: Jeff Brooks (Debra) of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Vanessa Brooks, Carl Brooks

Great-Grandchildren: Adallynn Brooks, C.J. Brooks

Brother: James Brooks of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 26th, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman, TN with Military Honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Carl Franklin Brooks.

