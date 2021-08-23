Brenda Louise (Shesler) Strickling, Harriman

Brenda Louise (Shesler) Strickling, age 80, of Harriman, TN died Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Life Care Center of Blount County, Louisville, TN. Brenda was born February 8, 1941, the daughter of Elmer & Erma (Macbeth) Shesler in Cleveland, Ohio. Brenda graduated from Fostoria High School in 1959 & Columbus Business University. Brenda was united in marriage to Lawrence Allen Strickling on June 9, 1962, in Fostoria, OH. Brenda & Larry were married for 55 years.

Brenda & Larry started married life in Lewiston, NY with Larry working for Union Carbide. Future transfers took them to Lawrenceburg, TN, Harriman, TN & Centerville, IA. Retirement brought them back to Harriman, TN purchasing her mom & dad’s home on the Tennessee River.

Brenda was mom & grandma to 2 children, 2 grandchildren & foreign exchange students from Japan, Brazil & Poland. Brenda shared her love with critters, Penny, Misty, Mitzi & Patches. Brenda was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Kingston, TN & sang in the choir. Brenda was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Chapter D PEO, St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, Roane Choral Society, Harriman Music Club & multiple bridge groups. Brenda’s other love was music. She loved playing piano, her Lowery organ & proudly produced a CD of her recordings. Brenda was a Girl Scout leader & supported Larry’s work as a Boy Scout leader for over 50 years.

Brenda is survived by daughter, Cynthia Cortesio of Rockwood, TN; son, Allen Strickling (Melissa Thune) of Parker, CO; granddaughter, Christa Cortesio of Denison, IA; grandson, Michael (Chanel) Cortesio, Jr of Cedar Rapids, IA; sister, Erma (Robert) Rayle of Taylors, SC; brother-in-law, George Swinler of Williamstown, WV; sister-in-law, Patsy Ziegler of Rootstown, OH; sister-in-law, Linda (Herman) Speck of Strongsville, OH & numerous nieces & nephews. Brenda was preceded in death by husband, Lawrence Strickling, parents, Elmer & Erma (Macbeth) Shesler, father-in-law & mother-in-law, Bernard & Pauline (Semler) Strickling, sister, Dianne Swinler & brother-in-law, Robert Ziegler.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021, 5:00 – 7:00 pm, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 27, 2021, at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Kingston with Rev. Wendy Neff presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Memorials have been established to Bethel Presbyterian Church, Kingston, TN & Roane State Community College Foundation, Harriman, TN.

