Bobby James Day, Kingston

Bobby James Day, age 55, of Kingston passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family who loved him very much. He was born January 22, 1966, in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry. Bobby’s greatest passion was time spent with his sons who he loved very much.

SURVIVORS

Sons

Zephram James Day of Kingston

Corbin Lee Day of Knoxville

Parents

James & Anna (Patsy) Day of Kingston



Grandchild

Kaiuss Kourtney Day

Sisters

Carolyn Lyle & husband, Doug of Atlanta, GA

Melissa Kear & husband, Johnnie of Powell

Brother

Kevin Day of Kingston

Nieces & Nephews

Jessica James, Kristin Overton, Seth Kear

Special Great-nephew

Axel Overton

Sister-in-law

Michelle Moore of Houston, TX

Many extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Monday, August 23, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Lee Murphy officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Max Cronan presiding. Serving as pallbearers will be Lester Day, Mike Day, Joe Manis, Tony Tate, Seth Kear, and Steven Young. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

