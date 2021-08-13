Board of Control to meet in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 16

August 13, 2021

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet on Monday, August 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The Board will review and vote on approval of financial reports for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, and tennis. The financial statements for the 2020-2021 school year will be provided to the Board for approval along with a complete review of the auditor’s report. In conjunction with the audit, the Board will be asked to approve the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

Last year, the Board mandated that the higher seeded team in District and Region basketball tournaments were to host each round, eliminating central locations for semifinals and finals due to the pandemic. The Board has previously discussed whether or not to satellite all District/Region basketball games with the higher seed as a host and they requested this item be placed on the agenda at the August meeting to discuss continuing this arrangement in the future.

Another item under consideration involves a policy put in place last school year which stated the following:

If a school has to postpone a game due to COVID-19, the two schools must try to make up the contest at a later date. If this cannot be worked out, the opposing team will receive a win for seeding purposes. The team that has to postpone due to COVID-19 cases does not receive a loss.

The Board will determine if this policy should be extended for all sports throughout the 2021-22 school year.

Liberty Creek High School in Gallatin, Chattanooga Preparatory School, and Memphis School of Excellence Cordova High School have all submitted requests for membership in TSSAA. The Board will review and vote on their requests at the meeting.

The full Board agenda can be viewed below.

Documents

Board of Control Agenda (August 16, 2021) (PDF)

