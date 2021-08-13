Board of Control to meet in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 16

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

August 13, 2021

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet on Monday, August 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The Board will review and vote on approval of financial reports for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, and tennis. The financial statements for the 2020-2021 school year will be provided to the Board for approval along with a complete review of the auditor’s report. In conjunction with the audit, the Board will be asked to approve the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

Last year, the Board mandated that the higher seeded team in District and Region basketball tournaments were to host each round, eliminating central locations for semifinals and finals due to the pandemic. The Board has previously discussed whether or not to satellite all District/Region basketball games with the higher seed as a host and they requested this item be placed on the agenda at the August meeting to discuss continuing this arrangement in the future.

Another item under consideration involves a policy put in place last school year which stated the following:

If a school has to postpone a game due to COVID-19, the two schools must try to make up the contest at a later date. If this cannot be worked out, the opposing team will receive a win for seeding purposes. The team that has to postpone due to COVID-19 cases does not receive a loss.

The Board will determine if this policy should be extended for all sports throughout the 2021-22 school year.

Liberty Creek High School in Gallatin, Chattanooga Preparatory School, and Memphis School of Excellence Cordova High School have all submitted requests for membership in TSSAA. The Board will review and vote on their requests at the meeting.

The full Board agenda can be viewed below.

Documents

Board of Control Agenda (August 16, 2021) (PDF)

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Norris Lions Club presents food pantry with grant

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin On Friday, August 6, 2021, Tom and Jeannie Aldrich, co-chairs …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: