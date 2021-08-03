Bliss Mary-Claire Boyd Gonzales, Greenville (formerly Kingston)

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Bliss Mary-Claire Boyd Gonzales, age 57, of Greeneville, formerly of Kingston passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Greeneville Community Hospital East in Greeneville.  She was born September 30, 1963, in Wayne County, North Carolina. Bliss made a profession of faith in Christ at Cedar Grove Baptist Church and joined South West Baptist Church where she attending when she was a child. She worked tirelessly and was an essential worker in the medical field as a Licensed Practical Nurse.  She loved her family, especially her daughter and son.  Her greatest passion was her grandchildren who were the love of her life.  Bliss had a very caring spirit and was always there for her mom.  She enjoyed taking trips to the beach when she could find time to do so.  Preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Boyd; half-brother, Thomas Boyd; grandparents, Gladys & E.T. Meredith. 

SURVIVORS

Children                Shelby Herndon of Greeneville

                               Cheyenne Schwab of Dayton, OH

Grandchildren    Riley, Maddox, Tanner, Emily, Alba, Payton, and Brantley

Mother                 Barbara Boyd Sands of Kingston

Brother                 Billy Joe Boyd, Jr., & wife, Eugenia of Kingston

Sister-in-law         Melva Boyd of Rockwood

Nieces & Nephews      Daniel, Levi, Gracie

Special Friend            Brenda Pratt of Maryville

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston, with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Bro. Billy Boyd officiating.  Interment will follow the service at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bliss Mary-Claire (Boyd) Gonzales, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Vivian Gail Burchfield Clore, Pidgeon Forge (formerly of Sevier County)

Vivian Gail Burchfield Clore, age 67, of Pidgeon Forge formerly of Sevier County, Sevierville, TN …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: