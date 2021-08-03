Bliss Mary-Claire Boyd Gonzales, Greenville (formerly Kingston)

Bliss Mary-Claire Boyd Gonzales, age 57, of Greeneville, formerly of Kingston passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Greeneville Community Hospital East in Greeneville. She was born September 30, 1963, in Wayne County, North Carolina. Bliss made a profession of faith in Christ at Cedar Grove Baptist Church and joined South West Baptist Church where she attending when she was a child. She worked tirelessly and was an essential worker in the medical field as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She loved her family, especially her daughter and son. Her greatest passion was her grandchildren who were the love of her life. Bliss had a very caring spirit and was always there for her mom. She enjoyed taking trips to the beach when she could find time to do so. Preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Boyd; half-brother, Thomas Boyd; grandparents, Gladys & E.T. Meredith.

SURVIVORS

Children Shelby Herndon of Greeneville

Cheyenne Schwab of Dayton, OH

Grandchildren Riley, Maddox, Tanner, Emily, Alba, Payton, and Brantley

Mother Barbara Boyd Sands of Kingston

Brother Billy Joe Boyd, Jr., & wife, Eugenia of Kingston

Sister-in-law Melva Boyd of Rockwood

Nieces & Nephews Daniel, Levi, Gracie

Special Friend Brenda Pratt of Maryville

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston, with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Bro. Billy Boyd officiating. Interment will follow the service at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

