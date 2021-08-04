Blackburn Introduces Infrastructure Measure to Defund Biden’s Amtrak and Instead Build the Wall

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced an amendment to partially defund Joe Biden’s Amtrak Northeast Corridor and reallocate $1 billion to resume construction of the wall at our southern border.

“The American people should not be forced to foot the bill for Joe Biden’s pet project,” said Senator Blackburn. “If Joe Biden truly cared about infrastructure, he would build the wall at our southern border. Instead, Biden spent hundreds of millions of dollars to not build a wall and allow illegal aliens to flood into our country.”

BACKGROUND This amendment reallocates $1 billion from Northeast Corridor Amtrak grants to fund border wall construction.

