Billy Joe Brown, Harriman

Billy Joe Brown, age 86, a resident of Harriman, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Mr. Brown was born November 4, 1934, in Stearns, Kentucky which led to his love of all Kentucky Athletics. He served in the United States Army. He retired from the Roane County School System having taught for 38 years at two schools, Elverton School for 4 years and Dyllis Elementary for 34 years. Mr. Brown touched the lives of many of his students and athletes over his distinguished career as an educator and coach. He is a member of Mill Baptist Church, Harriman. He was a devout Christian and served many roles within various churches (Deacon, Choir Director, and Sunday School Director). He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lawrence Brown and Vina Foster Brown; his wife of 56 years, Sandra Ann King Brown; sons, Billy Joe Jr. and Scott Brown, grandson, Chris Woods and sisters, Betty Brown, Burma Stephens, and Janet Medford and brother Randall Brown.

Mr. Brown is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Crass (Ronnie) of Oliver Springs and Michelle Christopher (Buddy) of Clinton;

Grandchildren; Shannon Treadway (Calvin), Shawn Brown and Scott Brown, II, Tosha Moss (David), Devon Crass (Taleah) and Jill Crass, Kayla Rather (Wesley) and Kelsey Aytes (Dustin);

Great Grandchildren, Candice Woods, Calvary, Kinley, and Kaisley Treadway, Azlynn and Arayah Brown, Brady, Kynzee, and Kylee Moss, Brecken and Remi Crass, Reese and Tatum Rather, Hadley and Henley “JoJo” Aytes;

Brother, Tommy Reed Brown (Sharon);

Sister-in-law, Bonnie Brown;

Sisters, Shanda Clark, Brenda Stanchfield, Patricia Rhoden (Ralph), and Pamela Jane Douglas 9Donald);

Special Friend, Dennis Peters;

And a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls, Bro. Johnny Goldston and Bro. Eddie Neeley officiating. Graveside Services will be Monday, August 30, 2021at 10:00 am in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 2811 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, Tennessee.

Covid precaution will be followed and the family asks for your cooperation in following social distancing and face-covering procedures.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mill Baptist Church, 805 Siluria St., Harriman, TN, 37748.

To leave a note for Mr. Billy Joe Brown’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Joe Brown, please visit our floral store.

