Barbara Ann Smith Freels, Oakdale

Mrs. Barbara Ann Smith Freels, age 71 of Oakdale, TN passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 8, 1950, to Charles and Evelyn Smith in Rockwood, TN.  She was an administrative assistant at the American Concrete Concepts in Knoxville, TN. She loved to cross stitch in her downtime. She adored her cats very much and even acquired a painting a good friend had done for Barbara of her and her cat of 19 years. She loved attending Pine Orchard Baptist Church and Rankins Chapel. She was married to her husband John Allen Freels for 18 amazing years. Johns mother always referred to Barbara as  “Miss Barbie” because she was always liked to look her best. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Roy A. and Ida Smith Foust and Joseph and Flora H. Smith; parents: Charles Albert and Evelyn Foust Smith. She is survived by:

Husband: John Allen Freels                                                  of Oakdale, TN

Sister:      Carol Jean Smith ( Paul) Scoggins                       of Oakdale, TN

Children:  John Michael (Elizabeth Prince) Freels                of Oakdale, TN

Sonia (Dave Hamby) Sidlauakas                           of Crossville, TN

Grandchildren:

William Asher Prince                                              of Oakdale, TN

John Dewey Ivan Freels                                         of Oakdale, TN

John Henry Levi Freels                                           of Oakdale, TN

Elizabeth Nicole Gerber                                                          of Oliver Springs, TN

Sister-in-law: Joan O’Dell                                                       of Oakdale, TN

Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family will have a graveside service Monday, August 16, 2021, at 4:00 pm at Pine Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale, TN with Bro. Ronnie Nickels officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara Ann Smith Freels.

