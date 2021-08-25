Ashley Nicole (Walters) Kerley, 29

Mrs. Ashley Nicole (Walters) Kerley, entered this world on October 29, 1991. She went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2021. Ashley loved fishing, hunting, and camping, anything outdoors. Nothing made her smile more than being on a riverbank with a fishing pole surrounded by her loved ones. She loved people and it reflected in her work as a caregiver.

She is preceded in death by her niece: Cassadee.

She is survived by her mother: Jennifer O’Neil of Crossville.

Father: Jeff Walters of Dalton, GA.

Sister: Crystal Roberts and husband David.

Fiancé: Michael Kerley

Daughter: Keyara Kerley.

Papaw: Amos

Uncle: Howard Watson.

Mother & father-in-law: Dottie & Mike Kerley.

Nephews: Mitchell, Landyn, and Sylyss.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will meet Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Green Acres Cemetery in Crossville at 3:00 PM (central time) for graveside services with Pastor Basil Phillis officiating.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be sent to Davis Funeral Home.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Walters – Kerley family.

