Arvel Overton, Oliver Springs

Arvel Overton, age 75, a resident of Oliver Springs formally of Corbin Hill, passed away at his residence with his family by his side.

Born in New River, Arvel spent most of his life in this area. He served in the Navy and was stationed in the Philippines. Arvel attended Beulah Land Worship Center. His hobbies included playing music, singing in church, writing songs, woodworking, working on old cars, ginseng hunting, and being in the woods.

He is proceeded in death by parents Ed and Marie Overton, siblings Benny E. Overton, Agee Overton, Bill T. Overton, and Etta Marie Davis.

Arvel is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lillie Jane Overton; children Barbara and Eddie Watson, Charles Moore, Teresa McCarty, Neil, and Susan Noe, Clifford Overton, Christopher Overton; sisters Nellie and Conley Daugherty a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Noe and Pastor Larry Noe officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 7, at 11:00 AM at Petros Cemetery with full Military Honors. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Overton family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

