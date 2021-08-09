Arbie Lee Hampton, Formerly of Rockwood

Mr. Arbie Lee Hampton, age 83, a former resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Sweetwater Nursing Center, Sweetwater, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist faith and a retired mechanic and formerly employed as a maintenance worker with the Steel Mill and Tennessee Valley Authority. Mr. Hampton served in the United States Army.

Mr. Hampton is preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Dorothy Hampton, and his brothers, Rolland Hampton and Eugene Odum. He is survived by:

Good Friend: Martha Gamble of Oakdale, Tennessee

Sons: Tommy Hampton of Florida

Jeff C. Hampton of Kingston, Tennessee

Steven C. Hampton of Rockwood, Tennessee

Eight Grandchildren: Mark, Samuel, Riley, Anna, Tyler, Kimmy, and Alex

Sister: Martha Roberts of Rockwood, Tennessee

The family and friends will meet at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, Tennessee on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM for graveside services and interment. Full military honors by the U.S. Army and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Arbie Lee Hampton.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

