Angela Denise Petree, Caryville

Angela Denise Petree, age 47 of Caryville, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 22, 1974, to Ronnie Lee and Jean Sell Long in Oak Ridge, TN. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going out on the lake. She liked to go out to eat and just go cruising in town or to Norris Dam. She loved to laugh and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by uncles, Norman, Willard, Levi, Eugene, and Jimmy.

She is survived by: daughter, Larissa Petree; grandson, Jayden Hatfield; brother, Wayne Long; mother, Jean Sell Long; step-father, Woody Rains; niece, Melanie Long York; nephew, Zachary Long; great-nephews, Gabe and Max York; great-nieces, Bella York; several aunts, uncles, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Monday, August 2, 2021, from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Lonnie Dyson and Rev. CH Baird officiating. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 11 am at Indian Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery in Briceville. www.holleygamble.com

