Amanda Jane Smith, 54

Amanda Jane Smith was born September 29th, 1966, at Harriman Hospital to loving parents Earnest Eugene Smith and Jane Smith. Amanda was their greatest joy. Amanda was well-loved by all that knew her. She was a wonderful mother to her son Jesse Craig Bacon. Her work ethic was strong; she worked many different jobs. She started out as a CNA at Rockwood nursing home; she loved working there and loved her patients. After working at Rockwood nursing home, she then went to Tennessee School of Beauty; then served as a cosmetologist in downtown Rockwood. She also worked at Wayne’s Café as a hostess/waitress and bartender. Amanda loved her jobs and loved those she served. She will be remembered most for her kind heart and her compassion. Most importantly be remembered for her selflessness and generosity. Survivors include son Jesse Craig Bacon, cousins, and very close family friends. Proceeded in death by her mother Jane Isham Smith and her father Ernest Eugene “Booty” Smith and many uncles, cousins, and close friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 17th from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Bro. Bud Strader officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Amanda Jane Smith.

