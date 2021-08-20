Alvin D. Gordy, Rockwood

Alvin D. Gordy, age 77, of Rockwood went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was born on May 8, 1944, in Knoxville. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy Reserves, also four years in the United States Air Force with one tour in Vietnam. He was also a Sergeant in the Army National Guard. He worked for Lockheed Martin before joining TVA as an electrician, retiring from the TVA Ft. Loudon plant. A.D. enjoyed fishing, camping, wood working, and knot tying. His favorite part of life was attending church and serving the Lord in many capacities. He was a dedicated deacon and active member of Harriman Church of God. He was always ready to share his faith and give hugs. He loved surprising people and bringing smiles to everyone he met. A.D. remained active in the Roane County Honor Guard as long as his health permitted. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lillie D. & Acie A. Gordy, Sr.

SURVIVOR

Loving Wife Linda Gordy of Rockwood

Sister Sheila Davis & husband, Jeff of Clinton

2 daughters, 1 son, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 nieces

Several extended family members and friends too numerous to mention.

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Harriman Church of God with funeral service following at 3:00 pm, with Rev. Jeff Blackburn officiating. Interment will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, August 23, 2021, at Roane Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Roane County Honor Guard, 346 Gallaher Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

