A Cut Gas Line Causes Major Headaches for People Traveling to and From Morgan County

A contractor working for the Tennessee Department of Transportation on a traffic signal replacement project in Oliver Springs, at the intersections of Hwy 61 and 62, cut a major gas line last night, which has caused traffic issues for motorists today coming from and getting back into Morgan County. Oliver Springs Police Chief David Laxton told us that his officers and the Tennessee Highway Patrol have been working all day to help traffic flow using an alternate route of Lookout Avenue and Windrock Road back to Hwy 62 and hopes that all traffic will be back to normal by late afternoon or early evening.
