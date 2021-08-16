16th Annual Memory Magic Scrapbook Event set for mid-September

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 4, 2021) – The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host its 16th Annual Memory Magic Scrapbook Event at the Oak Ridge Civic Center on Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

This is a traditional-style, low-tech event. Friday and Saturday include vendors, a crop area, classes, and a masseuse.

The vendor area will be open to participants from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Vendors include home party businesses, scrapbook stores and general craft stores located from all over the region.

The crop area will be open to registered participants only. Cropping will begin at 8 a.m. each morning and close at 10 p.m. both evenings.

Online registration begins Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. To register online, visit: http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/memory-magic-scrapbook-event/.

Walk-in registration will also begin on Aug. 16 at 8 a.m. The cost to crop is $25 per day.

The City of Oak Ridge will be following current CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Face coverings are strongly suggested when interacting with anyone within 6 feet of your vendor or crop area. Face covering and COVID-19 safety requirements are subject to change pending the status of COVID-19 or COVID variants.

There will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the building. Staff will also be sanitizing areas daily.

All patrons are asked not to enter the building if they answer YES to any of the following questions:

Have you been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19?

Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat?

Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?

Have you had a new loss of taste or smell?

Have you experienced vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?

For more information, visit the Memory Magic Scrapbook Event page or email [email protected].

