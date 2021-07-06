Yvonne Sexton Cox, Harriman

Mrs. Yvonne Sexton Cox, age 62, of Harriman passed away Sunday July 4, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was member of Riggs Chapel Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Thomas Dencil and Virginia Summers Sexton.

Her stepfather: Charles Thomas Wright.

And one nephew: John Alexander Nichols.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years: Robert “Bobby” Cox.

Four sisters and brothers-in-law: Debby and Larry Garrett, Betty and Danny Noe, Bonnie and Danny Davis, Karen and Todd Russell.

One brother: Scott Sexton.

Her sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Alisa and Marvin Disney.

Her nephews: Jeremy and Adam Disney.

Special friends: Mike and Cindy White.

Along with several nieces and nephews and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday July 6, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens. Mike, Landon, and Bryson White, Jeremy and Adam Disney, and Danny Davis will serve as Pallbearers.

