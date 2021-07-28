Y-12, Pantex honored for sustainable electronics procurement with 2021 EPEAT Purchaser Awards

Oak Ridge, Tenn. — Y-12 National Security Complex and the Pantex Plant have been recognized as winners of 2021 Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) Purchaser Awards. Consolidated Nuclear Security operates both sites under one contract for the National Nuclear Security Complex. The awards were formally announced at a virtual ceremony on July 28, 2021. They are given each year by the Global Electronics Council, which celebrates leaders in sustainable electronics procurement.

Y-12 received the four-star award while Pantex received the three-star award for procurements of Information Technology products, which included purchasing electronics with the EPEAT ecolabel in the following categories: computers and displays (including desktops, notebooks, workstations, integrated systems, and tablets); imaging equipment (copiers, scanners, multi-function devices); mobile phones; and servers.

The products are considered more energy efficient, less toxic, longer lasting, and easier to recycle than products that do not meet EPEAT criteria, while addressing labor and human rights issues along the entire supply chain.

CNS received calculations from the Global Electronics Council of the environmental impact reduction associated with EPEAT-registered purchases last year.

  • Greenhouse gas reduction was equivalent to taking 287 average U.S. passenger cars off the road for a year.
  • Energy savings were equivalent to the average annual consumption of 528 US households.
  • Solid waste reduction matched the annual waste generated by 68 average US households.

According to the Global Electronics Council, the combined cost savings for 6,730 products purchased in 2020 at Y-12 and Pantex was $280,778.

