William Roger “Bill” Laing, Oak Ridge

William Roger “Bill” Laing, age 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 19, 2021, after a short illness. Bill lived with his wife of more than 40 years, Jean Anderson Laing until she passed in November 1998. Bill was born November 22, 1928, and was the eldest of three children that included brother, Ed Laing, and sister, Carolyn Laing Gall. Bill’s parents, Milton Davis Laing & Nellie Breedlove Laing, farmed in Dawson, Georgia. The hard work instilled by farming served Bill well when he moved to Atlanta to attend Emory University, where he attained a BS in Chemistry and MS in Analytical Chemistry. Following college, Bill took a job at Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he worked for over 40 years. He became a member of the Nuclear Division staff in 1951 and was named to a supervisory position within the Analytical Chemistry Division in 1956. His responsibilities included general, environmental, and radioactive materials analysis, nuclear coatings, and evaluation and analytical development. He later was appointed head of the radioactive materials analysis section in the Analytical Chemistry Division.

Bill was a 1982 recipient of the Award of Merit, presented by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). The award recognized distinguished service to voluntary standardization, in particular, his leadership in the development of test methods for the nuclear fuel cycle and contributions to standards for fuels, absorbers, and moderators. In addition to ATSM, his professional affiliations included the American Chemical Society and the American Nuclear Society. Bill was a compassionate and analytical person that cared for his family and community. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and an avid reader who continued to learn throughout his life. Bill also enjoyed car racing and gardening. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Bill is survived by son, David Laing of Montgomery, AL; daughter, Julia Laing McCormick and husband, Karl of Raleigh, NC; and sister, Carolyn Laing Gall of Northville, MI.

The family will receive friends 9:30-10:30 am, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 am with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. Bill will then be interred next to his wife, Jean at a private family service. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements and an online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Roger “Bill” Laing please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

