William Brummett, Oak Ridge

William Brummett, age 77 of Oak Ridge passed away on July 12, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center. William was born July 12, 1944, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Ernest and Daisy Brummett. Throughout his life he loved walking, painting, spending time with family and friends, and loved singing Bette Davis Eyes. He will be remembered by his family for his loving heart and his sense of humor. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his brothers, Ernest Brummett of Oak Ridge, Larry Brummett & wife Donna of Oliver Springs, Ben Brummett of Charleston, SC, & Dennis Brummett of Clinton.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, July 19, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

