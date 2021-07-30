Whitney Shae Colyer, Harriman

Whitney Shae Colyer, age 23, of Harriman, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born March 11, 1998, in Oak Ridge and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a 2016 graduate of Midway High School where she played for the basketball and softball teams. Whitney went on to Roane State Community College where she received her Associate degree in Health Science in 2020. Whitney was employed at Parkwest Surgery Center where she was a valued member of the business office, working in Accounts Receivable. She was a very special soul who touched so many during her short time here on this earth. Whitney could light up a room just by entering it. She never met a stranger and was the definition of kindness, with her heart of gold and her funny sense of humor. She was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord. Preceded in death by grandparents, Roger & Teresa Strickland and Bill & Topsy Colyer; great-grandparents, Max & Abe Patterson; and a very special aunt, Jo Ann Schubert.

SURVIVORS

Mother​​ Wendy Colyer & Steven Bales of Harriman

Father​ Billy Colyer of Kingston

Twin Brother​ Seth Colyer & wife, Alex of Kingston

Boyfriend​ Alex Hatfield of Lenoir City

Grandparents​ Rusty & Michelle Patterson of Kingston

Special Cousin who was same as a brother, Gage Patterson of Kingston

Special Nieces Mattie Patterson of Kingston

Uncles​​​ Frankie Schubert of Rockwood

​​​ Gabe & Laura Patterson of Kingston

Aunt​​​ Michelle Colyer & David Hixson of Kingston

Cousins​ Sophia Patterson and Gracie Colyer, both of Kingston​

​​​ Camille Simmons of Philadelphia

​​ Stephanie, Hannah & Heather of Kingston

God-daughter ​ Kambry Borum of Kingston

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 5:00 pm, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Midway Middle School with funeral service following at 5:00 pm, in the gymnasium with Rev. Gage Patterson officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Seth Colyer, Gage Patterson, Alex Hatfields, Matt Bales, Stephen Bales, Cody Raby, Derek Raby, and Gabe Patterson. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Whitney Shae Colyer, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

