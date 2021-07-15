Wanda “June” Newport, Wartburg

Wanda “June” Newport, age 90, of Wartburg, passed away July 14, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Junior Newport; son, Keith Newport.

She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Beene; grandchildren, Jackie (Rodney) Inman, Heidi Beene, Nichole (Ryan) Hughes, and Renee Newport; great-grandchildren, Brittany (Shane) Lamb, Hailey Inman, James Lyles, Isaac Inman, Jerry Beene, and Eliza Hughes; great-great-grandchildren, Esme Lamb and Lincoln Lamb.

The family will have visitation Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6:00-7:00 p.m. June’s wishes were to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wanda “June” Newport.

