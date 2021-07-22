Virginia Jo Stewart Gibson, Harriman

Virginia Jo Stewart Gibson of Harriman, TN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 12:12 AM at the age of 85. She was born June 29, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, VA. She became a member of Pine Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale, TN as a young child and has lived her life in Morgan and Roane County. She is preceded in death by Charles Ronnie Gibson, son Ronald Tate Gibson, parents Henry Franklin Stewart and Mary Magaline Lawson Stewart, sisters Mildred Summers, Shirley Ann Stewart, Dana Stewart Davidson, brothers Harold Stewart and Ed R. Stewart.

She is survived by her brothers Jim and Karlene Stewart of Oakdale, Ralph and Izory Stewart of Kingston, daughters Rhonda and David Cline of Madisonville, Lisa and Robert Gibson of Knoxville. Eight grandchildren, Robby Trew, Natalie Trew Lynn, Chris Gibson, Isaac Gibson, Wyatt Gibson, Fancy Gibson, Alex Phillips, Ethan Gibson, and one great-granddaughter, Madison Gibson. Virginia was a loving, giving sister, mother, Nanny, and friend to all that she met. To know her was to love her. She loved her family and spending time outside in her flower gardens most of all. She was dedicated and hard-working. She was employed at Roane Hosiery for over 50 years. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. She was the sunshine of our family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Pine Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM with graveside service to follow the Rev. Stone Stewart officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Gibson family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Virginia Jo Stewart Gibson please visit our Sympathy Store.

