Vickie Tucker Lane, Frost Bottom

Vickie Tucker Lane, age 67, a resident of the Frost Bottom Community, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge surrounded by her family.

She was born August 16, 1953, in Oliver Springs, TN. She lived her whole life in this area. She worked at K-Mart in Oak Ridge over 30 years and was a former member of Tuppertown Baptist Church. Vickie enjoyed flowers, gardening and fishing, but most of all she loved her family being close to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Kelsie Tucker; by husband, Doug Lane; by grandson, Sean Wright; by siblings, Buddy Tucker, Kay Tucker, Fred Tucker, Sally Tucker Tinker, Tommy Tucker and Wanda Faye Tucker.

Survivors include her children, Alisa Wright and husband Kelly of Frost Bottom, Scott and wife Patience of Andersonville, Eric Lane of Frost Bottom and Jennifer Lane of Frost Bottom; by brother, Archie Tucker; by sisters, Lavada Hatmaker, Debra McCabe and husband Larry, Sharon Wilson and Pat Burney; by grandchildren, Kayla, Kelsie, Kalionna, Keanu, Skylar, Austin, Levi and Lexi; by great grand-children, Donoven, Isaiah, Trinity, Sophia, Bentley, Nathan and Lane; by special friends, Wanda Hanback and husband Jimmy and Wilma Jean Seiber, also by nieces, nephews and extended family.

The graveside service will be held, Monday at 11:00am at the Lively Cemetery in Frost Bottom with Kenneth Seiber officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lane family. www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vickie Tucker Lane, please visit our floral store.

