Veness Shannon Diden, Sunbright

Mrs. Veness Shannon Diden, age 91, joined her loved ones in their eternal home on July 19th, 2021, peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.

Mrs. Diden was born on April 14th, 1930, in Sunbright, TN, the fifth of thirteen children to Virgil and Linda (Goodman) Shannon. She is preceded in death by her husband G.T. “Jake” Diden, five brothers, and four sisters.

She is survived by her son Lawrence “Jake” (Pam) Diden, daughters, Brenda Gail (Larry) Hannahan, Teresa (Dave) Henry, Kathie Lawrence, Debbie (Darrell) Capps, Linda Ybarra, sisters Velva Turner, Vona (Byrl) Jones, and Vinadean Griffith, fourteen grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and beloved church family.

Throughout her life, she was devoted to the Lord and faithfully attended and supported her church, Sunbright’s Church of God of Prophecy. One of her greatest joys was spending time with family and friends, cooking at church camps, and visiting the Holy Land in Israel.

Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort knowing she is in Heaven watching over us.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 21st, 2021, from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Sunbright’s Church of God of Prophecy with the funeral to follow at 2:00 pm. with Rev. Luther Massengale officiating. Interment will be immediately following at the Diden family cemetery in Sunbright.

In lieu of flowers, those who choose to give a gift to honor our beloved Veness are asked to make a contribution to Sunbright Church of God of Prophecy. You may bring or mail your donation to P.O. Box 65, Sunbright, TN 37872.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Veness Shannon Diden.

