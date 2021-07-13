Velma Mae Delk, 79

Mrs. Velma Mae Delk, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 11th, 2021, at the Lantern at Morning Pointe in Lenoir City, TN. She was born on July 21st, 1941, in Jamestown, TN. She loved her Jesus and her family, especially her grands and great grands. She took great pride in being a Navy wife to her husband over his 20 years of service. She is preceded in death by her husband: Lonza E Delk; Parents: Marvin Smith and Elsie Wright Smith; Sister: Mevelene Martinez; and Grandson-in-law: Jim Bob Barnes. She is survived by:

Daughters: Melinda Brooks (James “Ed”) of Lenoir City, TN

Rebecca Vaugh of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Crystal Barnes, Christopher Lively (Amy), Michael Lively (Becca), Alexis Edwards (Arthur)

Great-grandchildren: Letitia Lively, Jeremy Lively, Isaac Lively, Caydence Edwards, Gabriel Lively, Levi Lively, Benjamin Lively, Autumn Edwards, Anna Lively, Pearl Lively, Melody Lively, Maxwell Lively, and A.J. Edwards

8 Brothers and Sisters

And many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 14th, from 6:00-8:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood on Thursday, July 15th, 2021, at 11:00 am with Pastor Ron Sabo officiating.

