Two Transported to Hospital following Crash on Edgemoor Road Bridge

On Friday, July 9, 2021, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Oak Ridge police officers responded to a three vehicle crash on the Edgemoor Road Bridge on State Route 170 crossing the Clinch River near the Bull Run Steam Plant. Two of the three drivers involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The roadway will be closed for several hours for investigative and cleanup purposes. The investigation is ongoing.
Tags Anderson County automobile crash Bridge Bull Run crash Edgemoor Road Oak Ridge State Route 170 wreck
