Two Transported to Hospital following Crash on Edgemoor Road Bridge

Brad Jones 13 seconds ago

On Friday, July 9, 2021, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Oak Ridge police officers responded to a three vehicle crash on the Edgemoor Road Bridge on State Route 170 crossing the Clinch River near the Bull Run Steam Plant. Two of the three drivers involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The roadway will be closed for several hours for investigative and cleanup purposes. The investigation is ongoing.

