Two Flee THP by Foot, Later Arrested Just Off Hwy 27 Near TDOT Garage in Harriman

Just after 7pm Tuesday, two people, a male and a female, were apprehended on Martin Road just across the railroad tracks hiding in the weeds and a deep ditch. The two-fled on foot after being stopped by a Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer on Interstate 40 near the Harriman Exit. All the details are still forthcoming, but we do know that a helicopter was used to locate the two seen hovering over the area at Martin Road and Hwy 27 near the TDOT garage. Dudley Evans will have exclusive video from the scene on the 5:30 news today, as he was within 20 feet from the suspects, while recording video at the scene when it all unfolded with their arrests. We will have more on this as soon as the report is released later today.

Also, near that scene many northbound motorists were slowing to see all the action of the arrests and a host of law enforcement vehicles at the scene, but just up ahead of them traffic was blocked northbound at the entrance to Cracker Barrell where a large truck pulling a trailer was jammed and stuck going into the parking lot and had both lanes blocked until a wrecker could free it up.

We will add the video to this story later today and update it when we receive more information.

