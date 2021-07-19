Two escaped prisoners with Roane Charges flee from court appearance in Fentress County this morning search on-going

Casey Ridenour

The Fentress County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the two escaped inmates they are currently looking for.

Casey Ridenour, age 22, stands 5’11, weighs 154 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing glasses and has a brown beard.

Charles Kennedy, age 35, stands 6’4, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He has a beard and possibly wearing glasses.

They were last seen wearing orange pants and white t-shirts in the area of Highland Winery just south of Jamestown.

Charles Kennedy

Both suspects were being held in the Fentress County jail when the escape took place. They reportedly stole a vehicle and later abandoned it in the area being searched now.

A grand jury in Roane County last month indicted 21-year-old Casey Lee Ridenour for second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The charges stem from an incident last December after the body of 37-year-old Aaron Reed Brown of the Daysville community was found in the Little Emory River.

Kennedy was being held on multiple charges including burglary, theft and vandalism. If you see these individuals do not approach them and call 911 to report their position.

