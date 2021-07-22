TVA AND SMOKIES NONPROFIT INVITES VOLUNTEERS TO EXPLORE BIODIVERSITY AT TELLICO LAKE

GATLINBURG, T.N., July 22, 2021 – Smokies nonprofit, Discover Life in America (DLiA), invites the community to participate in its twelfth BioBlitz in partnership with Tennessee Valley Authority at Tellico lake on July 31.

With a focus on community participation, the free, family-friendly event serves as an opportunity for individuals to learn from local scientists about the various species found at TVA public sites while also contributing to science.

BioBlitz volunteers will help DLiA find and photograph animals, plants and other organisms to get a snapshot of the area’s biodiversity. These data will help TVA understand what species are present, so it can better manage and protect these public lands.

With the help of community scientists, BioBlitzes provide a hands-on learning experience for all participants.

“The East Lakeshore Trail BioBlitz is a great occasion for people of all ages, especially families, to come out and explore a fantastic site on Tellico Lake,” shares DLiA executive director Todd Witcher. “It’s an opportunity to learn about all the beautiful and unusual flora and fauna that surround us here in East Tennessee.”

Participants will work in small groups to survey the East Lakeshore Trail from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Later, they will post photos of the organisms they have found to the community science platform iNaturalist, building a list of area species that can be viewed and contributed to later.

No experience is necessary to attend. Participants should download the free iNaturalist app onto their phone or smart device in advance of the event and dress appropriately for the outdoors. Anyone that cannot attend the July 31 BioBlitz at Tellico Lake is invited to participate in TVA and DLiA’s future BioBlitz on September 11 at Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. For more information and registration, please visit the Discover Life in America website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

