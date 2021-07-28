TSSAA updates member schools with fall sports guidelines and protocols

Recommendations provided with health and safety as a priority

July 27, 2021

While the upcoming school year certainly looks much different than last year, COVID-19 is still an issue that member schools across the state will continue to deal with. Providing a safe environment for student-athletes to practice and participate in high school sports is something that administrators across the state will be striving to do amidst the ongoing pandemic.

A memo outlining updated guidelines and protocols for the fall sports season was sent to administrators of member schools recently. The information provided to schools is as follows:

These new guidelines will hopefully provide the administration of every member school the knowledge needed to make informed decisions concerning their athletic programs as we continue to battle this coronavirus.

