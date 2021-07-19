Trailer Fire on I-40 East Bound Slows Traffic for Hours on Friday

Traffic on Interstate 40 Eastbound at the 351-mile marker just past The Midtown on ramp, was tied up for hours Friday following a semi-trailer catching fire. Kingston Fire department personnel were sent to the scene to battle the blaze that appeared to be near the trailer tires, which was raging at one point. The trailer seen here which was towed from the scene by Peggy Ann Wrecker service, had extensive damage and was operated by Western Express. According to Kingston Fire Chief Willy Gordon, the trailer was loaded with soap products and said it appeared the trailer brakes caught fire which initially the cause of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Video shot by Dudley Evans

