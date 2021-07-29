Tommy Carter, Oliver Springs

Tommy Carter, age 89, of Oliver Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on January 25, 1932, and retired from ORNL in 1994. For 55 years, Tommy has been a devoted member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, where he was an ordained Deacon, taught Sunday School, and served on various church committees. Tommy was a member of Anderson and Roane County Bee Keepers Association and Roane County Sportsmans Club. Although being with his family is what he loved the most, he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a special calling to visit the elderly and shut-ins.

He was preceded in death by his precious grandson, Ryan Carter; parents, Tom and Ollie Wormsley Carter, sisters, Ella Mae Hughes, Josephine Morgan, Marlena Braden, and Rachael Carter; brothers, Ernest Carter, Raymond Carter, N.E. Carter, and Albert Carter.

Tommy is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Jean Carter; children, Eddie Carter and wife Vicki of Dandridge, Kay Traughber and husband Paul of Rockwood; grandchildren, Tommy Carter and wife Noelle of Dandridge, Bryce Carter and wife Bailee of Jefferson City; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Henley, and Ava Carter; sister, Betty Flanagan; brother-in-law, Omer Phillips, and wife Wanda; caregiver, Cathy Keathley and a host of extended family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the nurses of Quality Private Duty Care, April, and Jamey for the care shown to Mr. Carter.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls and Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating. A graveside service will be held at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10 am. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn and appropriate social distancing be observed and maintained during the services in order to ensure the health and safety of Mrs. Carter and the family.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carter family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

