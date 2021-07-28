Timothy Scott Isham (Scotty), Oakdale

Timothy Scott Isham (Scotty), age 57 of Oakdale passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. He was a member of Piney Baptist Church. Scotty was a gentle soul who enjoyed people and had a big heart for animals.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Henrietta Sue Isham Rains;

Grandparents, Eugene and Rena Honeycutt Isham.

Scotty is survived by his sister, Donna Colyer, and husband Rusty

Niece, Torie Pickle, and husband Marcus

Nephew, Holden Winton;

Aunt, Faye Howard and husband Tom;

And a host of cousins and good friends.

“I can see Timothy Scott Isham walking up to our Mom with no limp, no seizures, no forgetfulness, and no worries in the world…Ohhhh what a wonderful reunion that had to be.”

(From his sister Donna)

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 10-11:00 at Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale with funeral services beginning at 11:00 am. Pastor David Tapp will officiate.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jackson Funeral Services.

To leave a note for Scotty’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

