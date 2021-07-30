The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals this week upheld the conviction of Matthew Dotson. He was found guilty in Roane County of the 2012 starvation death of his son, 2-year-old Clifford Dotson. Court officials say Matthew Dotson was convicted of murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated neglect. When the child died, he weighed just 12 pounds. An autopsy determined the toddler didn’t get sufficient food or water and died from severe malnutrition. A jury sentenced Matthew Dotson to life without parole.

The mother of the boy, Amanda Dotson, received 40 years in prison for her role in the death of the child.

