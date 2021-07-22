TENNESSEE RECEIVES NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING EXCELLENCE AWARD

Brad Jones 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 2 Views

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Business Development Division has won the 2021 Agricultural Marketing Excellence Award from the North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) organization this week during their annual meeting in Starkville, Miss.

The purpose of NAAMO is to provide its members with a forum to network, collaborate, and share insights to enhance the development, marketing, and promotion of North American food and agricultural products. The annual award recognizes innovative and effective agricultural marketing projects that have significant impact to the agricultural economy in a state or province.

Tennessee’s Business Development Division was recognized for their social media strategy to promote Tennessee products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pick Tennessee Products’ social media posts reached more than 2 million people in 2020 through a Do Your Part With Pick TN campaign. This effort was coordinated by TDA Business Consultant Will Freeman, who presented during the NAAMO competition.

“The Marketing Excellence Award is the highest honor a member organization can receive,” NAAMO President Kerry Wefald said. “This award is voted on by provincial and state agricultural marketing peers, and we are so proud to recognize Will and the Tennessee team’s visionary strategy and impressive digital marketing efforts woven perfectly within a nicely packaged Pick Tennessee Products campaign.”

“This is the first time Tennessee has received the Marketing Excellence Award, and we are honored to be recognized for our effective marketing methods,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “I’m proud of our Business Development team, which continues to work diligently to support our farmers, producers, and manufacturers.”

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s mission is to promote responsible use of our agricultural and forest resources, develop economic opportunities, and ensure safe and dependable food and fiber for the citizens of Tennessee. More information about NAAMO, TDA, and Pick Tennessee Products can be found at www.naamo.org, www.tn.gov/agbusinessdevelopment, and www.picktnproducts.org.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Norris Scout completes Eagle Project at Norris Watershed

Michael Giles, Norris Eagle Scout – Picture by Crystal Huskey of the Norris Bulletin By …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: