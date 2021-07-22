TENNESSEE RECEIVES NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING EXCELLENCE AWARD

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Business Development Division has won the 2021 Agricultural Marketing Excellence Award from the North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) organization this week during their annual meeting in Starkville, Miss.

The purpose of NAAMO is to provide its members with a forum to network, collaborate, and share insights to enhance the development, marketing, and promotion of North American food and agricultural products. The annual award recognizes innovative and effective agricultural marketing projects that have significant impact to the agricultural economy in a state or province.

Tennessee’s Business Development Division was recognized for their social media strategy to promote Tennessee products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pick Tennessee Products’ social media posts reached more than 2 million people in 2020 through a Do Your Part With Pick TN campaign. This effort was coordinated by TDA Business Consultant Will Freeman, who presented during the NAAMO competition.

“The Marketing Excellence Award is the highest honor a member organization can receive,” NAAMO President Kerry Wefald said. “This award is voted on by provincial and state agricultural marketing peers, and we are so proud to recognize Will and the Tennessee team’s visionary strategy and impressive digital marketing efforts woven perfectly within a nicely packaged Pick Tennessee Products campaign.”

“This is the first time Tennessee has received the Marketing Excellence Award, and we are honored to be recognized for our effective marketing methods,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “I’m proud of our Business Development team, which continues to work diligently to support our farmers, producers, and manufacturers.”

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s mission is to promote responsible use of our agricultural and forest resources, develop economic opportunities, and ensure safe and dependable food and fiber for the citizens of Tennessee. More information about NAAMO, TDA, and Pick Tennessee Products can be found at www.naamo.org, www.tn.gov/agbusinessdevelopment, and www.picktnproducts.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

