TDOT PLANNING TO REPLACE I-40 BRIDGE OVER CLINCH RIVER IN KINGSTON

The Kingston City Council learned in their meeting this week TDOT has plans in the future to replace a large bridge over the Clinch River on I-40.

It first came to light when City Manager David Bolling noticed the intent on a recent report issued by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The project currently is in the initial preparing stage.

“I have asked for a meeting with TDOT so we can be kept in the loop about how this will be planned and implemented,” said Bolling.

Bolling said more information on this should be available in two weeks.

Regardless, once it starts, it will mean major traffic congestion on the interstate from the Midtown to Kingston exits and on Highway 70 in the immediate area.

Mark Nagi with TDOT told our friends at 1057News.com the project was identified in the fiscal year 2022 plan. They currently anticipate the planning document to be completed by the end of this year and field survey to begin in early 2022.

No word yet on when this bridge replacement will start.

