T-Bone Crash in Harriman Sends One to Hospital

Brad Jones 26 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

A T-bone style crash happened around 2:30pm today in front of Roane Medical Center in Harriman. The wreck worked by Harriman Police and Fire saw one female extricated from the wreckage and sent to the nearby hospital with serious injuries. More on this as we get the report from the Harriman Police Department.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Government Meetings Schedule

DateMeetingLocationTimeJuly 1stERBCR6:00 PMJuly 1stBroadbandCR5:00 PMJuly 6thRoad CommitteeHwy. Dept.6:30 PMJuly 8thEmergency ServicesOES6:15 PMJuly 12thCounty CommissionQCR7:00 PMJuly …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: