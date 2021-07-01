T-Bone Crash in Harriman Sends One to Hospital

A T-bone style crash happened around 2:30pm today in front of Roane Medical Center in Harriman. The wreck worked by Harriman Police and Fire saw one female extricated from the wreckage and sent to the nearby hospital with serious injuries. More on this as we get the report from the Harriman Police Department.
