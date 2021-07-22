STATE OFFICIALS WARNING OF TEXT SCAM MAINLY TARGETING SENIOR CITIZENS

The Tennessee Department of Safety is advising citizens of a text scam taking place. Senior citizens seem to be the primary targets. The swindlers send a text pretending to be myTDOT asking for your driver license, name and social security number. This is fake. The Tennessee Department of Transportation doesn’t handle driver license. Don’t reply or disclose any information and simply delete the message.
Tags myTDOT Roane County Scam Alert scammers Tennessee Department of Transportation
Check Also
TENNESSEE RECEIVES NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL MARKETING EXCELLENCE AWARD
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Business Development Division has won the 2021 Agricultural …