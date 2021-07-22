Shipley Named New Softball Coach at ORHS

The Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats softball team announced their new head coach, Lisa Shipley will take over the reins of the team. She was an assistant last season on the previous staff.

Shipley is a non-faculty coach and is an RN at the Endoscopy Center of Oak Ridge. She is a 2000 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She played softball at Oak Ridge and in College at Cleveland State and Motlow College. And she still plays to this day on a co-ed team here in Oak Ridge.

Shipley has been coaching various levels of softball over the past 13 years. Coaching 3 years in Middle school before moving up to the high school level the past 2 years as an assistant.

Shipley said, “I absolutely love the sport and the girls! I just ask them to give me 110% every time the hit the field, don’t give up, because I’ll never give up on you.” She went on to say that she wanted them to own the field and “do your best in whatever you do, and win! Walk up like you own it.”

The Lady Wildcats return 11 players, so she does expect a lot of the group. She said, “All are a talented group of young ladies and I’m excited about the opportunity and to see what tryouts bring.”

We would like to congratulate Lisa Shipley and wish her the best of luck as the new head coach of the Lady Wildcats softball team.

