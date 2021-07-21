Sheila Eastridge Melhorn, Coalfield

SHEILA EASTRIDGE MELHORN – 76, of Coalfield, Tennessee passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Harriman, TN and was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church of Oliver Springs.

She was a graduate of Coalfield High and The University of Tennessee with a degree in Education with the Highest Honors. Ms. Sheila first began her teaching career at Central Wartburg and then at Coalfield School where she influenced many young lives.

She was preceded in death by her parents Keith Eastridge and Georgia (Dagley) Eastridge of Coalfield, TN.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jessy Melhorn of Coalfield, TN, her children, George Sampsel of Atlanta, GA, Joel (Michelle) Sampsel of Clinton, TN, Mitchell (Nicole) Melhorn of Oliver Springs, TN, Coleen Melhorn, of Oliver Springs, TN, her sisters Sharon Cashon of Cocoa, FL and Lynne Woods of Maryville, TN.

She was loved by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, close friends, and her lifelong friend, Brenda Jackson.

Services will be held at Middle Creek Baptist Church on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the evening from 6:00-7:00 p.m. with a service to follow.

Jackson Funeral Services in charge of the arrangements.

