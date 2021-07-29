Sharon McCullough, Wartburg

Sharon McCullough, age 64, of Wartburg, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She had a big heart, a great sense of humor was very caring, and enjoyed helping others. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob McCullough, and previous husband, John Robert Armes; parents, Starling and Mary Burgess; brother, Danny Burgess; grandson, Jacob Armes and nephew, Shawn Branson.

She is survived by her son, John “John Boy” Armes and Wanda Porter; brother, Donnie Burgess and wife, Peggy; sisters, Karen Knight, Brenda Burgess and Linda Bunch; grandson, Jordan Armes; granddaughter, Keisha Brown; great-grandson, Riley; nephews, Jamie Carroll, and Dustin Knight and very special nephew Colton Bunch whom she shared a special bond, he was like a son to her which she loved dearly; nieces, Becky Roberts, Mary Grace Bunch and Shannon Knowles.

The family will have a graveside service Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Eaton & Swicegood Cemetery in Rockwood.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sharon McCullough.

