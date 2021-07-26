School Just Around the Corner, So are Sales Tax Holidays

With the start of the school year almost upon us, we would like to remind you that there are three sales tax holidays in Tennessee this year.

Earlier this year, the Tennessee General Assembly approved two new one-time holidays, in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday that takes place annually. During these holiday periods, Tennesseans can save nearly 10 percent on qualifying items.

The details of the sales tax holidays are:

Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers: Friday, July 30 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. During this weekend holiday, clothing priced under $100, school supplies priced under $100, and computers priced under $1500 are exempt from sales tax. Online purchases are included.

