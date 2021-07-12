Ronald Travis Robbins, Rockwood

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Mr. Ronald Travis Robbins, age 56 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, July 9th, 2021. He was born on May 24th, 1965, in Knoxville, TN. He loved to fish and had a caring heart, always willing to do anything for anyone in need. He is preceded in death by his parents: Ronald C. Robbins & Mable Clouse; Sisters: Glenda & Cynthia; Brother: Joey. He is survived by:

Sister:             Joan Nanette Myles of Jamestown, TN

Niece:             Patricia Bullard of Jamestown, TN

Special Friend: Hattie Marable of Rockwood, TN

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will meet at the Roberts Cemetery (299 Roberts Cemetery Ln Ten Mile, TN) on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021, at 3:00 pm ET for a graveside service with Bro. John Taubert officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ronald Travis Robbins.

About News Department

Check Also

Brenda Isham, Harriman

Brenda Isham, age 78, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was born on March …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: