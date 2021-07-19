Rockwood Police Officer and Cruiser involved in 3-Car Wreck Today

Two Rockwood Police officers, Sgt. Jason Haliburton, and a ride along trainee, Paul Parks, escaped serious injuries today just before 1:30 after the cruiser they were in was involved in a 3-car accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of Patton Lane and Hwy 27. Both men were checked out by EMS staff. One other person in one of the other two cars involved received treatment at the scene but it’s uncertain whether they went to the hospital.

Police Chief Bill Stinnett who went to the scene said both officers are fine, after the collision as he states one vehicle

northbound was approaching the traffic light when it couldn’t avoid striking another car and that vehicle then hit the Rockwood Police car in the side at, a pretty good pace, roughing the officers up a bit inside their cruiser. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to work the crash scene which is standard procedure when Government vehicles are involved in crashes. No further details of the other drivers were available at news time.

Video Shot by Dudley Evans.

