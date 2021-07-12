Robert Wayne Early, Rockwood

Mr. Robert Wayne Early, age 67, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was born on September 19, 1953 in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a truck driver for Jeff Cobb Trucking for over 35 years. He loved spending time with his daughter, Abby and enjoyed watching the “Golden Child” swing in the front yard. He enjoyed drag racing, being outside and mowing the yard. He had many good friends that he enjoyed spending time with, such as Joey Sexton and Billy Grigsby. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Mildred Fickey Early.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Abby Early of Rockwood, TN

Spouse of 26 years: Lisa Early of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Robin Ledbetter of Memphis, TN

Brother & Sister-in-law: Gary Early and wife, Wendy of Rockwood, TN

Grandsons: Cody and Aaron Burnette of Rockwood, TN

Five great-grandchildren

A niece and many cousins

The family will receive friends Monday, July 12, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral service to follow in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary at 7:00 p.m. Graveside service and interment on Tuesday, July 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Brian Hines officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Robert Wayne Early. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.

