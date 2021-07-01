Robert K. Rice, Solway

Robert K. Rice, age 79, of Solway, went to be with the Lord, June 29, 2021. He was a member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Robert worked for many years as an electrician at Y-12 and owner of Rice Electric Heating & Air. He was a true man of God. Robert was a hardworking, compassionate man. He took pride in providing for his family and was always there for anyone in need.

Robert was preceded in death by mother, Anna Purkey; father, Henry Rice; and infant brother.

Survivors include loving wife, Paulette Rice; sons, Mark & Dana Rice; grandchildren, Alex & Timothy Rice; sister-in-law (who was more like a sister), Pat Dziurzynski and husband Alvin; special nephews, Allen Cole and wife Kristy, and Jon Dziurzynski; great niece, Kayla Campbell; and great nephew, Joshua Cole.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge at https://onrealm.org/CentralBaptistC37169/-/give/now. The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Funeral services will follow at 6 pm with Pastor James Raffety officiating. A private family interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

